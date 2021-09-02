Mignon du Preez leaves Melbourne Stars for Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Mignon du Preez.

South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has left Melbourne Stars for joining Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the seventh edition of the Womens Big Bash League.

Mignon joins New Zealand's Rachel Priest as the second overseas player for Hurricanes.

The 32-year-old has always played for Stars since becoming a part of WBBL in 2015 as a foundation player.

She says goodbye to the franchise as their second-highest run-scorer and second most capped player.

"I've obviously loved my time playing with the Stars but am really looking forward to this new challenge with the Hurricanes.

From afar, the Hurricanes have been running a great program for several years now and have been building a great list over the off-season, so I can't wait to experience it for myself," said Mignon in a statement on Thursday.

Mignon has played 108 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 1750 runs at an average of 21.60 and strike rate of 100.86.

She also had a stint with Manchester Originals in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

She becomes the fourth South African player confirmed to play in the upcoming edition of WBBL after Marizanne Kapp (Perth Scorchers), Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk (both with Brisbane Heat).

"It's a great competition the WBBL, involving the best group of female cricketers in the world. I think with the team the Hurricanes have built for this season, combining both old and new faces, we will really have the opportunity to make a statement on-field this year."

Hurricanes have already roped in Australian off-spinner Molly Strano from Melbourne Renegades and leg-break all-rounder Rachel Trenaman from defending champions Sydney Thunder.

They now have just four spots left to fill, including one overseas slot.

The WBBL is slated to start with a double-header in Sydney from October 14. But the schedule is likely to make changes due to the current Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra.

The last season of WBBL was held entirely in a bio-bubble in Sydney.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez (SA), Maisy Gibson, Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.