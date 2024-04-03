New Zealand announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan, Michael Bracewell to lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Michael Bracewell.

Allrounder Michael Bracewell has been announced to lead New Zealand's second-string 15-member squad against Pakistan during a five-match T20I series starting April 18.

The bilateral series in Pakistan will mark the return of Bracewell to international cricket for the first time since March 2023. The 33-year-old spin-bowling allrounder ruptured his right Achilles while playing for his county side Worcestershire in the T20 Blast in June and subsequently suffered a broken finger.

Bracewell has been tasked to lead a side that is devoid of some high-profile names, currently playing in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Blackcaps selector Sam Wells lauded Bracewell's hard work that has helped him make a comeback to the international scene.

"Michael has faced a long period on the sideline and it’s exciting to see him back playing cricket again," said Wells.

"The fact he’s back playing at a high level after an Achilles rupture is testament to his hard work and application.

"He’s a well-respected leader and has captaincy experience for Wellington along with New Zealand A and New Zealand XI teams, which we believe holds him in good stead to lead the group in Pakistan."

One of the most talked about names in the squad is Tim Robinson. The right-handed batter finished as the second-leading run-getter (298 runs) in the recently culminated Super Smash.

Notably, Robinson played just six innings for Wellington Firebirds whereas Henry Nicholls, the leading run-scorer of the season, played 10 innings and scored just 19 more than him.

The Blackcaps selector feels that Robinson is "well-suited" to the shortest format of the game.

"Tim is still very early in his domestic career but his natural ability and explosive power was on full display this season. Combined with his outstanding fielding, we believe he has a skill set that’s well-suited to the format," he added.

New Zealand's squad for Pakistan series

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi