MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians hope for happy homecoming against solid Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024 Live: Under-pressure Mumbai Indians will have a huge challenge to counter the Rajasthan Royals challenge, especially with all the issues going in and around the squad. As it is said, success presides over everything and a win is what MI needs desperately.
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024 Live Updates: It's not often that fans, media and experts keep their biases aside and want a particular team to just get on the board, especially in the IPL where fan wars and emotions keep hitting a new low or high, depending upon how you look at them. The Mumbai Indians would have never thought that something like that would happen with them, a celebrated franchise but the captaincy switch and the aftermath have been ugly and the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is facing the brunt of it. The hatred and crowd abuse against Hardik has been unreal and just too extreme and a few captaincy decisions in the first two games haven't helped. But now with MI back at their den, Wankhede Stadium, the five-time champions will hope for a change of fortunes. However, it won't be easy given the Rajasthan Royals are coming off two wins in a row. Follow all the live updates of MI vs RR clash in IPL 2024-