MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli eyes 3 major milestones in IPL including joining Gayle, Rohit in elite six-hitting list

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli has been in terrific form in the 2024 edition of the IPL having scored 316 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have gotten off to a poor start in the 2024 edition of the IPL having lost four out of the first five matches played and the only thing that has worked for them has been Virat Kohli. Kohli has been the sole bright spot in an otherwise disappointing start for the RCB in the season having smashed 316 runs in five matches averaging 105 and striking at 147, including a century. Kohli hasn't gotten any support from the other end at all barring one or two finishing kicks from Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik.

Kohli has had a great record against the Mumbai Indians having scored 852 runs and will be looking to add to his tally and help RCB win, which will be the main priority for the superstar batter. Kohli needs 50 more runs to become the batter with the most runs against MI in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan is currently at the top with 901 runs against the five-time champions, followed by KL Rahul at 867 and Kohli has the opportunity to leapfrog them both.

Kohli can surpass Shikhar Dhawan also on the list of batters with most boundaries in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan is currently at the top with 920 boundaries (including 768 fours and 152 sixes) and Kohli is just three away from leaving the veteran left-hander behind having hit the ball outside the boundary rope 918 times.

Batters with most number of boundaries in the IPL

920 - Shikhar Dhawan (768 fours, 152 sixes)

918 - Virat Kohli (672 fouirs, 246 sixes)

898 - David Warner (662 fours, 236 sixes)

832 - Rohit Sharma (568 fours, 264 sixes)

761 - Chris Gayle (404 fours, 357 sixes)

Kohli is also just four sixes away from touching the 250 mark in the IPL and will become only the fourth batter to do so after Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (264) and AB de Villiers (251).

As for the match, the Mumbai Indians are in a similar boat as the RCB but they are on an upward path having opened their account in their last game and will be wanting to pounce on a deflated Bengaluru side.