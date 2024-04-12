WATCH | Virat Kohli wins hearts after asking Wankhede crowd not to boo Hardik Pandya

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at Wankhede Stadium on April 11, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a heavy loss against Mumbai Indians in their latest IPL 2024 clash on Thursday. Mumbai batter Ishan Kishan and Surkyakumar Yadav played explosive knocks to chase down a 197-run target with seven wickets and 27 balls remaining at Wankhede Stadium.

A defeat further hammered RCB's early hopes to make the playoff as bowlers struggled to defend a big total once again. But despite a defeat, RCB stalwart Virat Kohli stole the limelight for his kind-hearted gesture towards the packed Wankhede crowd when Hardik Pandya was batting.

Mumbai crowd booed their skipper Hardik with a 'Rohit Rohit' chant as he entered the pitch to bat at the no.4 position. Hardik smashed a six on the very first delivery he faced but the crowd kept booing the star all-rounder which led Virat to ask the crowd to behave and not to boo.

Hardik continues to get booed since he replaced fan-favourite Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for the IPL 2024. But the player has been impressive with a bat lately as he focuses on getting his form back ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 starting on June 1.

Kohli's gesture was well received by cricket fans who praised the legendary batter for supporting struggling Pandya. Virat also embraced the Mumbai captain with a long hug after the latter finished the game with a big six over the covers in the 15 overs.

Meanwhile, in-form Virat scored just three runs after RCB were forced to bat first at Wankhede Stadium. Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik registered fifties but Jasprit Burmah's 5/21 restricted Bengaluru to 196/8.

Mumbai quickly took control with Rohit and Ishan Kishan adding 101 runs for the opening wicket. Ishan and Suryakumar produced their maiden fifties of the 2024 season and then Hardik finished the game in style by smashing 21* off just 6 balls.