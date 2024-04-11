MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 25: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 25 Preview

MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday evening. Both teams are struggling for consistency with just one win so far but are expected to produce a mouth-watering encounter at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai registered their first win of the IPL 2024 season in their last game after suffering three successive defeats. Rohit Sharma and Tim David helped Mumbai post a big total of 234 against Delhi Capitals and then pacers restricted the opponent to 205.

On the other hand, RCB slipped to ninth position in the points table after suffering their fourth defeat of the season in their last game against Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli produced his eighth century in league history but it was not enough to defend 183 runs against table toppers.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 25th T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Friday, April 11 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head Record:

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians have won 18 of their 32 IPL games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and boost further impressive record at Wankhede Stadium with 7 wins in 10 meetings.

Matches MI Won RCB Won No Result 32 18 14 0

Matches at Wankhede Stadium MI Won RCB Won No Result 10 7 3 0

MI vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.