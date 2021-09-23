MI vs KKR IPL 2021: Rohit becomes first player to score 1000 runs against single opposition

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Thursday marked his return to Mumbai Indians set-up by becoming the first player to score 1000 runs against a single opponent in the IPL. The Mumbai skipper achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 34 of the IPL 2021.

Rohit now tops the list with over 1000 runs against Kolkata, with David Warner being the only player close to him. The Australian southpaw has 943 runs against Punjab Kings and 915 versus the Kolkata outfit.

Unperturbed by KKR's move to start the attack with spinners Nitish Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, Rohit started with a boundary and timed the ball with perfection. He teamed up with Quinton de Kock to add 56 runs in the Powerplay.

Most IPL runs against a single franchise:

Rohit Sharma: 1000* runs against Kolkata Knight Riders David Warner: 943 runs against Punjab Kings David Warner: 915 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders Virat Kohli: 909 runs against Delhi Capitals Virat Kohli: 895 runs against Chennai Super Kings Shikhar Dhawan: 894 runs against Punjab Kings

Earlier, Mumbai was put in to bat first by Eoin Morgan, who confirmed that KKR will be fielding an unchanged XI against the defending champions.

Skipper Rohit a return for Mumbai Indians, replacing Anmolpreet Singh. "Feeling good. Looking forward to the game. Certain basics of cricket that were missed, we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute," said Rohit.