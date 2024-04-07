Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd shine in Mumbai Indians' maiden win of IPL 2024

MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd shine in Mumbai Indians' maiden win of IPL 2024

MI vs DC: Star batter Rohit Sharma top-scored with quick 49 runs and pace all-rounder Romario Shepherd smashed 39* off just 10 balls to help Mumbai Indians post a 234 total against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 19:47 IST
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
Image Source : BCCI/AP Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya against DC on April 7, 2024

Mumbai Indians registered their maiden win of the IPL 2024 with a dominant 29-run triumph over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Romario Shepherd shone with bat to help Mumbai post a 234 total at Wankhede Stadium and then impressive bowling restricted Delhi to 205 in another run-fest.

After three heavy defeats, Hardik Pandya finally managed to clinch the first points as Mumbai captain. Suryakumar Yadav returned from his long-term injury while Romario Shepherd replaced Kwena Maphaka in Mumbai's playing eleven.

After being forced to bat first, Mumbai Indians enjoyed a sensational start with Rohit and Ishan Kishan adding 80 runs for the first wicket in seven overs. Rohit top-scored with 49 runs off 27 balls to put Mumbai on track for a big total.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Related Stories
WATCH: Axar Patel grabs one-handed stunner as Ishan Kishan hits straight back to bowler, ball sticks

WATCH: Axar Patel grabs one-handed stunner as Ishan Kishan hits straight back to bowler, ball sticks

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow lose De Kock in first over after opting to bat

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow lose De Kock in first over after opting to bat

LSG vs GT: BR Sharath makes IPL debut; Omarzai, Saha miss out for Gujarat Titans

LSG vs GT: BR Sharath makes IPL debut; Omarzai, Saha miss out for Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant  (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement