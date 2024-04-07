MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd shine in Mumbai Indians' maiden win of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/AP Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya against DC on April 7, 2024

Mumbai Indians registered their maiden win of the IPL 2024 with a dominant 29-run triumph over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Romario Shepherd shone with bat to help Mumbai post a 234 total at Wankhede Stadium and then impressive bowling restricted Delhi to 205 in another run-fest.

After three heavy defeats, Hardik Pandya finally managed to clinch the first points as Mumbai captain. Suryakumar Yadav returned from his long-term injury while Romario Shepherd replaced Kwena Maphaka in Mumbai's playing eleven.

After being forced to bat first, Mumbai Indians enjoyed a sensational start with Rohit and Ishan Kishan adding 80 runs for the first wicket in seven overs. Rohit top-scored with 49 runs off 27 balls to put Mumbai on track for a big total.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

More to follow...