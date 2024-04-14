MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Flying-again Mumbai Indians face inconsistent Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Mumbai Indians are hosting their rivals Chennai Super Kings in the 29th match of the IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With ten IPL titles between them, both MI and CSK are set to clash in the biggest fixture in the tournament with one eye on record sixth silverware.

After a disastrous start to the 2024 season, Mumbai Indians recorded two impressive wins in their last two games at home. Hardik Pandya's MI thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru while chasing 197 in the last game and are expecting a similar performance in the upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings recorded a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game at home. The defending champions have won all of their three games in Chennai but remain without a win in two away fixtures this season.