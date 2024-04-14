Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Flying-again Mumbai Indians face inconsistent Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede
Live now

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Flying-again Mumbai Indians face inconsistent Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Five-time winners Mumbai Indians ended their losing streak with two dominant wins at Wankhede Stadium and now clash against rivals Chennai Super Kings who are searching for their maiden away win of the season.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2024 18:13 IST
MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates 

Mumbai Indians are hosting their rivals Chennai Super Kings in the 29th match of the IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With ten IPL titles between them, both MI and CSK are set to clash in the biggest fixture in the tournament with one eye on record sixth silverware.

After a disastrous start to the 2024 season, Mumbai Indians recorded two impressive wins in their last two games at home. Hardik Pandya's MI thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru while chasing 197 in the last game and are expecting a similar performance in the upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings recorded a morale-boosting win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game at home. The defending champions have won all of their three games in Chennai but remain without a win in two away fixtures this season.

Live Scorecard

Related Stories
WATCH | From captain to bus driver: Fans react as Rohit Sharma takes up new role for Mumbai Indians

WATCH | From captain to bus driver: Fans react as Rohit Sharma takes up new role for Mumbai Indians

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 30: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 30: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

4 players who can replace Mitchell Marsh in DC's squad if all-rounder is ruled out of IPL 2024

4 players who can replace Mitchell Marsh in DC's squad if all-rounder is ruled out of IPL 2024

 

Live updates :MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 14, 2024 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Mumbai team reaches Wankhede!!

    The Mumbai team has reached the Wankhede Stadium in the bus. The players are all set to have a go at their rivals CSK in sometime from now

  • Apr 14, 2024 5:55 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs CSK IPL 2024: Kick off at 7:30

  • Apr 14, 2024 5:54 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 29 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage as Mumbai Indians are set to face Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in today's mega encounter. Both teams enter this game with the ultimate goal of clinching the sixth IPL title this season.

    Stay tuned here for live scores and timely match updates...

    Match: IPL 2024, 29th T20 match

    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 

    Date & Time: Sunday, April 14 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement