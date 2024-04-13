MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 29: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MI vs CSK.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 29: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - The El Classico of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The clash will take place on a Sunday double-header with fans waiting in anticipation for it.

But this clash will have two different captains of the franchise. It will not be MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma stepping out on the field but it will be the young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad and former Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya leading the two marquee teams. Notably, this will be the only time that these two teams meet each other in the league phase as they are drawn in different groups and will not get a crack for the second time.

Mumbai Indians have seemingly found their mojo back with two back-to-back wins after starting with three losses. They first outclassed Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring game and then thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru - both at home. Meanwhile, Chennai have also snapped their two-game losing streak by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in their fourth game.

The Super Kings will be hoping for Matheesha Pathirana to return as he missed the last two games due to a niggle. They will also hope for Ajinkya Rahane to be fit enough for the contest as he was out for the major part of their win in their last contest against KKR.

For Mumbai, they don't have injury concerns and will look on to build on the momentum that they have got in the previous two games.

MI vs CSK head-to-head

Mumbai and Chennai have faced each other 36 times in the Indian Premier League with the former holding the advantage. MI have beaten CSK in 20 of those games, while the Yellow Army has 16 victories.

In the last five outings, CSK have the upper hand with four wins out of five outings. MI's last win against their rivals came in 2022.

CSK's Predicted team:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Shivam Dube impact sub

MI's Predicted team:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal

Suryakumar Yadav impact sub