MI vs CSK: 5 highest run-scorers between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni eyes major record

MI vs CSK: The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry is set to get underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the two heavyweights collide against each other on a super Sunday. It will be the only time that MI and CSK meet each other in the league phase due to their different groupings.

The rivalry is an epic one with several jaw-dropping matches played in the past. The spotlight has usually been on the big wigs like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard among others.

Here are the top five run scorers in MI vs CSK clashes

The top five run-scorers in the rivalry are spread out well between the two teams. Suresh Raina is the leading run-scorer between CSK and MI in IPL with 710 runs to his name. Notably, former MI captain Rohit Sharma is next on the list with 700 runs to his name.

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni is also eyeing a record and needs 45 runs to get 700 runs against the fierce rivals in the Indian cash-rich league.

Highest run-scorers in MI vs CSK IPL clashes:

1 - Suresh Raina: 710 from 30 matches

2 - Rohit Sharma: 700 runs from 27 matches

3 - MS Dhoni: 655 runs from 35 games

4 - Kieron Pollard: 583 runs from 27 games

5 - Sachin Tendulkar: 368 runs from 12 matches

Mumbai Indians squad:

Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka

Chennai Super Kings squad:

MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi