MI list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Mumbai Indians

Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
Live tv
Mumbai Indians began the IPL 2024 auction with a high-profile purchase of Gerald Coetzee before getting into the uncapped players and filling up a few gaps. Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a great season under new captain Hardik Pandya as they have finalised a decent squad.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 19, 2023 21:21 IST
Mumbai Indians did a lot of shopping in terms of getting the players they wanted but due to budget constraints couldn't big high

Mumbai Indians (MI) spent INR 16.7 crore out of their remaining INR 17.75 crore budget and were able to make a good squad ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL. Having been in the news for leadership change and the biggest trade in IPL history before the auction, the eyes were on MI on how they will build their remaining squad and the five-time champions did a decent job starting the auction with the big purchase of Gerlad Coetzee, before buying another World Cup star in Dilshan Madushanka.

In Shreyas Gopal and Mohammad Nabi, MI invested in a couple of veteran spinners while breaking the bank for young Sri Lankan Nuwan Thushara. For the money they had as compared to some of the other teams, MI would walk back content as they were able to add local uncapped stars as well, in particular, Anshul Kamboj, who picked a four-wicket haul for Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

With Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd already in the squad, Mumbai had the all-rounders in the side but needed to add a few pace bowlers and would be happy that they got the likes of Coetzee, Madushanka and Thushara at the prices they got. With Jason Behrendorff already in the side, the left-armer will likely start for the Men in Blue with Coetzee as the second overseas. As fourth overseas, MI have option of going with a spin all-rounder in Nabi or a pace all-rounder in Shepherd with the Indians taking care of the batting line-up.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad

Retained: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, N Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd

Bought in auction: Gerald Coetzee (INR 5 cr), Dilshan Madushanka (INR 4.6 Cr), Shreyas Gopal (INR 20 Lakh), Nuwan Thushara (INR 4.8 cr), Anshul Kamboj (INr 20 Lakh), Naman Dhir (INR 20 Lakh), Mohammad Nabi (INR 1.5 cr), Shivalik Sharma (INR 20 Lakh)

