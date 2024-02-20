'Mera dil karega to mai bowling karunga': Mohammad Hafeez makes massive claims on Pakistan bowlers' attitude

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez has made jawdropping claims on the attitude of Pakistan players after stepping down as the Director of Cricket role. His tenure didn't last for more than three three months after taking over post the World Cup debacle last year with new PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi taking the charge. But Hafeez travelled with the team on Australia and New Zealand tours where Pakistan lost three Tests and four T20Is respectively.

He is currently on the panel of A Sports for the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has revealed that it took him quite a bit of time to know what is actually the workload management. Hafeez agreed to the fact that managing the workload of a fast bowler is important but one shouldn't think that he has to bowl only four overs. He also compared the definition of workload to player's desire to bowl more overs. Notably, it was during Hafeez's tenure itself that Haris Rauf had denied playing the Test series against Australia down under despite agreeing earlier to bowl 10-12 overs per day. He has also been stripped off his central contract now for the same reason.

"It was very tough for me to understand during my tenure as Director of Cricket. I feel about workload management can be equated to a player's will. Mera dil karega to mai bowling karunga or else my workload is done. I didn't understand this at all. Workload management of fast bowler is important but it is not necessary that he thinks of not bowling more than four overs. It doesn't work. Your practice also has to be very hard so that you will be able to execute your skills the same way," Hafeez said.

Moreover, Hafeez also pointed out the way Shamar Joseph of West Indies bowled 12 overs on the trot despite being injured to help his side win the pink ball Test against Australia at the Gabba. "I have never seen a batter say that he won't score 150 after scoring a 100 due to workload. You see Shamar Joseph was the highlight recently. Why? Because he bowled 12 overs on the trot, despite being injured and won the Test match for West Indies in Australia. He didn't think about workload," Pakistan's former Director of Cricket added.