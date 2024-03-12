Meet Shweta Sehrawat, U19 T20 WC winner, as she opens on her time in WPL with UP Warriorz and more | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shweta Sehrawat in talk with India TV

From being the vice-captain of the Indian women's team to win the first-ever World Cup (U19 T20 World Cup) to smashing a record-breaking 242 for Delhi, Indian prodigy Shweta Sehrawat has been rising through the ranks in the women's cricket arena. The 20-year-old from Delhi has made her name not only in U19 cricket but also in the higher age group. She has been India's captain in the Emerging Women's Asia Cup title-winning team. Her record-breaking 242 in the Women's senior trophy for Delhi against Nagaland is the highest score by an Indian women's cricketer in any organised match.

She has been a sight to behold when she dons the willow in her hand and steps on the 22 yards. Sehrawat was the leading run-scorer in the U19 T20 World Cup as she racked up 297 runs from seven matches at a whopping average of 99. Shweta now aims to play for senior India and is currently part of the UP Warriorz camp in the WPL.

Speaking to India TV, Shweta has opened up about her time with the UP side and also opened up on her leadership skills.

Question: You have been with UP Warriorz from WPL 2023 onwards. How are you enjoying time with UP?

Answer: It's a very special feeling to share the dressing room with such good players. I get to learn a lot. They are very nice people. We have conversations on and off the field which help us in our cricket.

Question: You used to play in the middle order in the early days then shifted to open and now in the middle order for UP, how do you cope with change in positions?

Answer: Actually, when I started to play, I played in the middle order itself. My first game in the U16 was at middle-order. Then in U19 too I came to bat in the middle-order only. Once I got the chance to open and then took the slot from there

Question: You have been vice-captain of the U19 World Cup winning team and captain of the Emerging Asia Cup winning team. How did you bring this leadership skill in yourself?

Answer: Actually before the U19 World Cup, we had a lot of matches. I was the captain before the World Cup. I like to take up the leadership role, I like to play under pressure. It was a very proud moment for me to lead such a good talent.

Question: What have you learnt from the likes of Ellyse Perry and Danni Wyatt, both of whom you admire?