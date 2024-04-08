Krunal Pandya provides update on Mayank Yadav's injury after LSG vs GT clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav during LSG vs GT clash.

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya has provided a major update on LSG speedster Mayank Yadav's fitness after the clash against Gujarat Titans. LSG defeated the Titans for the first time in their history as KL Rahul's men registered a 33-run victory at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Super Giants had a brilliant defence to their 163-run total with Krunal Pandya and Yash Thakur starring with the ball. However, they had a concern in the second innings when their pace sensation Mayank went off the field due to a side strain after bowling only one over. The speedster did not hit the 150 Kmphs as he usually does in the only over of the day, where he went for 13 runs, including three boundaries.

LSG's all-rounder Krunal has provided an update on the pacer. Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, the all-rounder said that Mayank seemed okay. "I don't know what is happening but I did have a brief couple of seconds' chat - he seemed okay, which was quite a relief for us," Krunal said after the match.

Mayank has been a standout performer for LSG in the previous two games. He picked up six wickets for 41 runs in the games against the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"A bright prospect, I'd been watching him from last two years. He used to bowl gun in the nets. Last year, unfortunately, missed it (due to injury). But again, whatever conversation I have had, what I see is that he has a good head on his shoulders as well," he added.

LSG defeated GT to register their third win of the season. This was the first time that the Super Giants got one better on the Titans in their fifth attempt. A special bowling effort from Yash and Krunal helped them defend 163. Yash scalped his maiden fifer in the tournament as he ended the clash with figures of 5/30 in his 3.5 overs. After picking GT skipper Shubman Gill in his first over inside the powerplay, Yash returned in the middle and death overs and picked four more scalps - Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed.

While the pacer opened the wickets column, Krunal kept it extremely tight and also snared three wickets. He ended the day with sensational figures of 3/11 in his four overs.