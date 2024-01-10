Matt Renshaw recalled to fill David Warner's void as Australia name squad for home Tests against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matt Renshaw.

Matt Renshaw has been recalled to fill David Warner's void as Australia have announced their 13-member squad for the three-match home Test series against the West Indies starting January 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

However, Australia's chief selector of the National Selection Panel (NSP) has confirmed that Cameron Green will make his way back into the XI for the opening Test of the series - a move that also suggests that Steve Smith might take up Warner's place as an opener to pair up alongside Usman Khawaja.

Renshaw's inclusion in the Test set-up has put an end to the long-standing debate as to who will get the nod after Warner's retirement as opener. The Queenslander has pipped both Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft in the race to be the front-runner for the role but with Smith taking up the vacant spot up the top, it will be interesting to see whether Renshaw gets the gig or is made to warm the bench.

Bailey also mentioned that both Renshaw and Scott Boland will play for their Big Bash League (BBL) sides before joining the Test team ahead of the first Test in Adelaide.

"Cameron Green will come into the playing XI for the Test in Adelaide in a squad also containing Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw. We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country.

"Scott Boland and Matt Renshaw will join the squad prior to the first Test after playing for the Melbourne Stars (Jan 15) and Brisbane Heat (Jan 13) in the BBL," Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

If Smith moves up the order then it will provide Green with the opportunity to cement his place in the lower middle order all over again, having lost his position to fellow batting allrounder Mitchell Marsh.

Australia's Test squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.