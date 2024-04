Matheesha Pathirana stars with ball to help CSK beat MI despite Rohit Sharma's second IPL century Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs to register their fourth win of the 2024 edition of the IPL. Rohit Sharma smashed his second IPL hundred, however, no other batter supported him long enough and Matheesha Pathirana's four-wicket haul ended up being the difference.