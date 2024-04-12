Mary Kom steps down as chef-de-mission of India's Paris Olympics contingent

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mary Kom

Mary Kom has decided to step down as chef-de-mission of India's Paris Olympics contingent, citing personal reasons. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha confirmed the development informing that Mary Kom herself asked her to be relieved from the said position in a letter addressed to her. IOA had announced her at the position on March 21 and the celebrated boxer was supposed to be the logisticial in-charge of the Indian contingent at the Olympics that will be played from July 26 to August 11.

Opening up on her decision, Mary Kom stated that she is regretting that she won't be able to take up the responsibility but is left with no choice at the moment. However, she will be cheering for the country and the performing athletes at the Olympics. "I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons.

"It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," the 41-year-old wrote in her letter addressed to PT Usha.

The IOA President, in her statement, said that the organisation respects her decision. PT Usha also had a conversation with Mary Kom after receiving her letter and stated that the latter's replacement will be announced soon. "We are sad that Olympic medal winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy.

"I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom. I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer's privacy," Usha said in her statement.

(With PTI Inputs)