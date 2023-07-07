Major change in impact player rule for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane in SMAT 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a major change in impact player rule for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, July 7. Teams were only allowed to bring in a substitute only before 14h over in the last edition but now can utilize the impact player rule at any time during the SMAT 2023 tournament.

BCCI first implemented the impact player rule, where the team can make one substitute change according to playing conditions, during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season. Then the rule with few restrictions was introduced to Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) and was well-received by teams.

Teams can name four substitute players apart from playing eleven and are allowed to replace one player with a substitute at any time. Delhi's Hrithik Shokeen became the first-ever player utilized as an impact player during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match against Manipur. In IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande was the first player to introduce as an impact player during the opening clash against Gujarat Titans.

Now BCCI has allowed teams to bring in a substitute at any time during the match after the Apex Council meeting on Friday, July 7. The 2023 edition of India's domestic T20 cricket will kick off on October 16. Mumbai won the last edition under the leadership of veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane and will be the leading contender to retain the title in 2023.

In another decision during the Apex Council meeting, the BCCI approved the participation of Indian teams in the Asian Games 2023. China's Hangzhou is hosting the multi-sport tournament and cricket is included after a snub in 2018. This is the first time India is sending cricket teams to Asiad despite a schedule collision with ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Men's second-string team will participate in the men's competition which starts on September 27 while the women's senior team will participate in the women's event starting on September 19.

