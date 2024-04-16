Main pakad sakta hun: Avesh points at Sanju Samson in hilarious reaction after grabbing stunning catch - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB Avesh Khan grabbed a stunning catch off his own bowling and had a little message for his skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson in the last game against the Punjab Kings at the post-match presentation said, "I need to tell my fast bowlers that it is easier to catch with gloves" following a couple of collisions while catching, one with Kuldeep Sen and the other with Avesh Khan. While Kuldeep caught the ball, Avesh collided with Samson and both missed the catch. Samson's comments may have been taken to heart by Avesh as the pacer responded in style.

Bowling his second over of the spell against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Avesh was troubling the opener Phil Salt and was rushing with his pace. On one of the shorter deliveries, Salt got high on his bat and hit straight back to the bowler where Avesh put his left hand out and it stuck. Avesh was surprised but quickly realised that he has taken a big wicket considering that Salt was dropped in the very first over by Riyan Parag and was coming off a Man of the Match performance.

However, what followed later was hilarious. Avesh quickly pointed out to Sanju Samson saying, "Main pakad sakta hun catch (I can also hold on to the catch)" probably referring to his comments following the game against the Punjab Kings. If that wasn't enough, Samson handed one of his wicketkeeping gloves and Avesh put the ball in the glove and probably showed it to the dugout and seemingly mentioned that catch can be taken without gloves too, taking a dig at his skipper.

The Royals got Salt early but Sunil Narine flourished at the other end as he slammed his maiden T20 century and the Kolkata Knight Riders got to a strong score of 223 with a finish from Rinku Singh and a cameo from Angkrish Raghuvanshi.