Main guys know, come what may they will get selected: Gavaskar's jibe at Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of WI Tests

Team India will be hoping for a better result after the World Test Championship (WTC) final as they take on the West Indies in a two-match Test series. The Indian team has made a few significant changes in the squad as the transition button has been pressed as far as the longest format of the game is concerned.

Since there was a gap of a month between India's last assignment and the upcoming series, Rohit Sharma and Co travelled to the West Indies 12 days before the first Test and have given themselves enough time to prepare and get used to the conditions that the Caribbean venues will offer. However, India legend Sunil Gavaskar is still not on board with the team's approach ahead of an overseas Test series. Gavaskar said that there should be warm-up matches so that the players, especially the younger ones have an opportunity to show what they can do in those conditions.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gavaskar said, "What kind of preparation are we talking about? Now they have gone to the West Indies. You have the example of the World Test Championship before you. Are you playing any matches? So what is this talk about 20-25 days? When you talk about preparation, be genuine about it. Go 15 days before, play two warm-up matches. The main guys can rest, but the fringe players might be actually challenging those who are not doing well. He does not get an opportunity to show that he is good enough.

Taking a jibe at the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gavaskar said that the seniors will get selected irrespective of their form but the youngsters will require extra time before a Test tour. The truth is the main guys do not want to go early. Because they know that come what may, they will get selected. And when you go early, they will talk about the workload. You call yourself the fittest team in the world or fitter than the early generations then how do you break down so soon? How do you have a workload issue when you play a 20-over game?" Gavaskar further added.

The Indian team will hope to begin their campaign in the 2023-25 World Test Championship on a winning note and hope to end the ICC title drought as they lost the WTC final on both occasions despite being the only team to qualify for the summit clash twice.

