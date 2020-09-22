IPL 2020: Lungi Ngidi’s shoddy last over takes momentum away from CSK as RR’s Jofra Archer hits 30 runs

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Lungi Ngidi (left) with MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings had every reason to celebrate after the three-time IPL champion turned around the game by triggering a middle-order collapse to Rajasthan Royals, who were on their way to 200-run mark after their no.3 Sanju Samson went berserk with a 32-ball 74-run innings.

With 5 wickets tumbling inside 46 runs after Sanju’s departure, CSK fans seemed confident that RR could be restricted inside 200. However, some shoddy bowling by Ngidi at the fag end of the innings took the momentum away from the yellow outfit.

The never-ending over, which saw nine deliveries via three no balls, meant Jofra Archer had the license to kill as he shot four sky scrapping sixes to take RR to 216 at the end of the 20th over.

The South African pacer’s final over was a mirror image of the horror show by Kings XI Punjab Chris Jordan, who was hammered as many runs as Ngidi by Aussie finisher Marcus Stoinis in Delhi Capitals’ win on Sunday.

