LSG vs RCB: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in 43rd match of IPL 2023?

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the 43rd match of IPL 2023 on Monday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Will rain play spoilsport in the first match of the tournament? Let's find out.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Lucknow -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is around 11% chance of rain to interrupt the match. On the other hand, a cover cloud cover of less than 92% is expected during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 57% to 72% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 24 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 22 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt batting considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

