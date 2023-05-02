LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100% match fees for breaching IPL code of conduct

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli, Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq have been fined

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq have been fined for breaching IPL code of conduct during and after the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. While Kohli and Gambhir have been fined 100% match fee, Naveen faced 50% fine for being involved in a heated exchange after the match. Perhaps, the drama had started during the match itself with Kohli and Naveen having a go at each other and things escalated post match.

It all started in the 17th over of the innings when Virat Kohli seemed unhappy about Naveen over something. He was constantly seen having animated with umpire and Amit Mishra who was batting at the other end. Kohli also had something to say to the Afghanistan cricketer who also had a staring war with the former. While shaking hands, the two players exchanged words and this is when Gautam Gambhir got involved.

The LSG mentor was then involved in a heated exchange with Kohli and the two had to be separated by the players of both LSG and RCB camps. The scenes were ugly in the middle and for the same reason, action has been taken against them. IPL released official statements for the fines related to all three players.

"Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct."

"Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct."

"Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct."

