LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022, Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Dream11 Team, Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL playoffs berth on Tuesday.

The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.

While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.

Match Details:

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022, Match 57

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: 10th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

LSG vs GT DREAM11 FANTASY CRICKET TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batsmen: David Miller, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill,

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mayank Yadav

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad