LSG vs DC pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will play for match 26?

LSG vs DC Pitch Report: Lucknow Super Giants are all set to host the struggling Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow started the IPL 2024 season with a big defeat against Rajasthan Royals but made a stellar comeback with three back-to-back wins. LSG registered a dominant 33-run win over Gujarat Titans while defending 163 runs in their last game at home and jumped to third place in the points table.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals' poor start to the season continued as they suffered another big defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game. Chasing a big target of 235, Delhi were restricted to 205 despite impressive hitting from in-form Tristan Stubbs and fit-again Prithvi Shaw.

]Delhi find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just one win in five games and have yet to register a win in the past three encounters against Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs DC Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 26th T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Friday, April 12 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report:

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. The venue has already hosted two matches of the IPL 2024 with Lucknow Super Giants winning both games while batting first. Gujarat Titans were bowled out on just 130 runs while chasing in the latest game here on a red-soil surface. Captains are likely to prefer to bat first here in the upcoming fixture on Friday.

Ekana Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

STATS - T20I

Total Matches - 9

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average 1st innings Score - 151

Average 2nd innings Score - 126

Highest total recorded - 199/2 By IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded - 0/0 By vs

Highest score chased - 159/4 By RSAW vs INDW

Lowest score defended - 156/8 By AFG vs WI

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match 26 probable predicted XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.