LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav power Delhi Capitals to big win over Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals players against LSG on April 12, 2024

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals recorded an easy six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket spell restricted Lucknow to 167 and then a quickfire fifty from debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk helped Delhi chase the target with 11 balls remaining.

A defeat ended Lucknow's three-match winning streak as they suffered their maiden defeat of the season at Ekana Cricket Stadium and a win lifted Delhi from the bottom place to ninth position in the points table after six games. The defeat also emerged as the first loss after 13 games while defending 160-plus totals for the Super Giants.

Kuldeep Yadav returned from his groin injury after missing the last three games while the Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk made his highly-anticipated IPL debut. Lucknow handed debut to pacer Arshad Khan who replaced injured speedster Mayank Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: Quinton de Kock (substituted by Deepak Hooda), KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (substituted by Abishek Porel).

More to follow...