Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav power Delhi Capitals to big win over Lucknow

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav power Delhi Capitals to big win over Lucknow

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Young batter Ayush Badoni, batting at no.7, smashed his first fifty of the season to help Lucknow Super Giants post 167 at Ekana Cricket Stadium but Delhi Capitals managed to pull off an easy chase to register their second win of the season.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2024 23:11 IST
Delhi Capitals players
Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals players against LSG on April 12, 2024

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals recorded an easy six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket spell restricted Lucknow to 167 and then a quickfire fifty from debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk helped Delhi chase the target with 11 balls remaining.

A defeat ended Lucknow's three-match winning streak as they suffered their maiden defeat of the season at Ekana Cricket Stadium and a win lifted Delhi from the bottom place to ninth position in the points table after six games. The defeat also emerged as the first loss after 13 games while defending 160-plus totals for the Super Giants.

Kuldeep Yadav returned from his groin injury after missing the last three games while the Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk made his highly-anticipated IPL debut. Lucknow handed debut to pacer Arshad Khan who replaced injured speedster Mayank Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: Quinton de Kock (substituted by Deepak Hooda), KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (substituted by Abishek Porel).

Related Stories
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 27 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XI

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 27 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XI

Why is Mayank Yadav not playing in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash?

Why is Mayank Yadav not playing in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash?

WATCH | Kuldeep Yadav shatters stumps with googly to dismiss Nicholas Pooran on golden duck

WATCH | Kuldeep Yadav shatters stumps with googly to dismiss Nicholas Pooran on golden duck

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement