LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Rahul's Lucknow begin campaign against Warner's Delhi

Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of IPL 2023 Match 3 LSG vs DC. This is the first match of the season for these two teams but they are suffering due to player availability. LSG will miss Mohsin Khan (injured) and Quinton de Kock while DC don't have services for Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in this match. What will be their playing XIs? Who will win the toss? Stay Tuned to this live blog as I, Aditya Kukalyekar, take you through all the action tonight.

Toss at 7 PM!