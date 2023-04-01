LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Rahul's Lucknow begin campaign against Warner's Delhi

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Rahul's Lucknow begin campaign against Warner's DelhiDavid Warner is set to lead Delhi Capitals in an away game against the hosts Lucknow Super Giants. DC will miss the presence of Rishabh Pant who is recuperating from an accident in December. Sarfaraz Khan look set to keep wickets in his absence. DC will miss the services of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will miss this match while there is no information on Mustafizur's availability.On the other hand, Lucknow side too will miss their opener Quinton de Kock who is on national duty. However, they sit pretty with other players being available. Who will start on the winning note? Catch all the updates here.