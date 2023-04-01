Saturday, April 01, 2023
     
  LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Rahul's Lucknow begin campaign against Warner's Delhi
LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Rahul's Lucknow begin campaign against Warner's Delhi

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: LSG will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2023 18:19 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV LSG vs DC 3rd Match in IPL 2023

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Rahul's Lucknow begin campaign against Warner's Delhi

David Warner is set to lead Delhi Capitals in an away game against the hosts Lucknow Super Giants. DC will miss the presence of Rishabh Pant who is recuperating from an accident in December. Sarfaraz Khan look set to keep wickets in his absence. DC will miss the services of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will miss this match while there is no information on Mustafizur's availability.On the other hand, Lucknow side too will miss their opener Quinton de Kock who is on national duty. However, they sit pretty with other players being available. Who will start on the winning note? Catch all the updates here.

  Apr 01, 2023 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    LSG and DC begin their campaign

    Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of IPL 2023 Match 3 LSG vs DC. This is the first match of the season for these two teams but they are suffering due to player availability. LSG will miss Mohsin Khan (injured) and Quinton de Kock while DC don't have services for Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in this match. What will be their playing XIs? Who will win the toss? Stay Tuned to this live blog as I, Aditya Kukalyekar, take you through all the action tonight.

    Toss at 7 PM!

