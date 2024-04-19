LSG vs CSK: Head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2024 match 34

Follow us on Image Source : AP AND PTI Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings.

A desperate-looking Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) return to the comfort of their home to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17. Lucknow haven't had the best of times recently and are on a two-game losing streak after defeats against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On the other hand, CSK, contrary to Lucknow, are riding a two-match winning momentum. Chennai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at home and also got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous clash by 20 runs.

Lucknow's confidence took a massive hit after they failed to defend a 160-plus total for the first time in their IPL history and tasted a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals while playing at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG's itinerary didn't help either as they had to quickly pack their bags and leave for Kolkata to take on KKR after a day's gap. The loss to Delhi and the fatigue was on display in the game against Kolkata and the KL Rahul-led side suffered an eight-wicket loss. Therefore, they will hope to make a quick turnaround before it's too late.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record

Both Lucknow and Chennai have played three fixtures against each other in the IPL and share an even record. Both teams have won a game each whereas one fixture couldn't yield a result.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 squad:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Arshin Kulkarni.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson.