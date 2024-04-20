LSG break all-time record at Ekana Cricket Stadium after humbling down CSK by 8 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul.

Lucknow Super Giants handed Chennai Super Kings a humbling in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 19. Chasing down a target of 177, KL Rahul led the way with a strong 58-ball 83-run knock to help the visitors win in 19 overs.

The Super Giants first restricted the defending champions to 176 on a pitch that looked a bit slow. Their bowlers performed pretty well too it needed another MS Dhoni special (28 from 9 balls) to power CSK to a respectable total of 176. The LSG batters then cleared the CSK challenge to register an 8-wicket win,

With this victory, LSG have created an all-time record of the highest successful run-chase at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL history. Before this, the highest successful chase at the Ekana Stadium belonged to Delhi Capitals, who chased down 168 a few days ago against LSG.

Highest successful run-chases at Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL:

177 - LSG vs CSK, 2024

168 - DC vs LSG, 2024

160 - PBKS vs LSG, 2023

122 - LSG vs SRH, 2023

For LSG, Rahul was the star with the bat and he earned the Player of the Match. With this win, LSG have returned to the winning ways following a two-game losing run. Lucknow lost their matches to DC and Kolkata Knight Riders and needed a win to stay strong in the points table. Coming into this clash, CSK won two games in a row.

LSG's Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

CSK's Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana