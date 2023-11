List of Virat Kohli's ODI centuries as former India captain equals Sachin Tendulkar's elusive ODI milestone Virat Kohli is just one century away from scoring a total of 50 ODI tons after he scored his 49th ODI century in the 37th match of the ongoing World Cup while playing against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Check out the complete list of all the centuries scored by Virat Kohli in ODIs.

Virat Kohli drew level with his childhood role model Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday, November 5 as the star India batter scored his 49th ODI ton and has now jointly become the player to score the most number of ODI centuries. Virat scaled the historic milestone while playing against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5 (Sunday). Complete list of all the centuries scored by Virat Kohli in ODI cricket: Century No. Team 1 Team 2 Date Venue Virat's total score 1. India Sri Lanka December 24, 2009 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 107 2. India Bangladesh January 11, 2010 Mirpur, Dhaka 102* 3. India Australia October 20, 2010 Vizag 118 4. India New Zealand November 28, 2010 Guwahati, Assam 105 5. India Bangladesh February 19, 2011 Mirpur, Dhaka 100* 6. India England September 16, 2011 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 107 7. India England October 17, 2011 Delhi 112* 8. India West Indies December 2, 2011 Vizag 117 9. India Sri Lanka February 28, 2012 Hobart 133* 10. India Sri Lanka March 13, 2012 Mirpur, Dhaka 108 11. India Pakistan March 18, 2012 Mirpur, Dhaka 183 12. India Sri Lanka July 21, 2012 Hambantota 106 13. India Sri Lanka July 31, 2012 Colombo (RPS) 128* 14. India West Indies July 5, 2013 Port of Spain 102 15. India Zimbabwe July 24, 2013 Harare 115 16. India Australia October 16, 2013 Jaipur 100* 17. India Australia October 30, 2013 Nagpur 115* 18. India New Zealand January 19, 2014 Napier 123 19. India Bangladesh February 26, 2014 Fatullah 136 20. India West Indies October 17, 2014 Dharamsala 127 21. India Sri Lanka November 16, 2014 Ranchi 139* 22. India Pakistan February 15, 2015 Adelaide 107 23. India South Africa October 22, 2015 Chennai 138 24. India Australia January 17, 2016 Melbourne 117 25. India Australia January 20, 2016 Canberra 106 26. India New Zealand October 23, 2016 Mohali 154* 27. India England January 15, 2017 Pune 122 28. India West Indies July 6, 2017 Kingston 111* 29. India Sri Lanka August 31, 2017 Colombo (RPS) 131 30. India Sri Lanka September 3, 2017 Colombo (RPS) 110* 31. India New Zealand October 22, 2017 Wankhede Stadium 121 32. India New Zealand October 29, 2017 Kanpur 113 33. India South Africa February 1, 2018 Durban 112 34. India South Africa February 7, 2018 Capetown 160* 35. India South Africa February 16, 2018 Centurion 129* 36. India West Indies October 21, 2018 Guwahati, Assam 140 37. India West Indies October 24, 2018 Vizag 157* 38. India West Indies October 27, 2018 Pune 107 39. India Australia January 15, 2019 Adelaide 104 40. India Australia March 5, 2019 Nagpur 116 41. India Australia March 8, 2019 Ranchi 123 42. India West Indies August 11, 2019 Port of Spain 120 43. India West Indies August 14, 2019 Port of Spain 114* 44. India Bangladesh December 10, 2022 Chattogram 113 45. India Sri Lanka January 10, 2023 Guwahati 113 46. India Sri Lanka January 15, 2023 Trivandrum 166* 47. India Pakistan September 10, 2023 Colombo (RPS) 122* 48. India Bangladesh October 19, 2023 Pune 103* 49. India South Africa November 5, 2023 Eden Gardens 101*