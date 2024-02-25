Lahore Qalandars' troubles compound as Haris Rauf gets ruled out of remainder of PSL

Follow us on Image Source : X Haris Rauf.

Lahore Qalandars speedster Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League due to a dislocated shoulder injury. Rauf picked up the injury in Lahore's fourth match against Karachi Kings in the ongoing season when he made a dive to take a stunning catch at long-off. Rauf will reportedly need four to six weeks to recover from it, meaning his comeback will not be possible in the tournament which ends on March 18.

Rauf made a dive steaming in from long-off on the second last ball of the match when Hasan Ali tried going big with one run needed off the final two deliveries. Rauf dived and tumbled and hit himself hard on the turf. He was seen in pain right after it and also got a bandage around his shoulder.

He underwent scans and the medical panel after consulation said Rauf will need four to six weeks to recover.

However, his effort went in vain as the Qalandars lost the match. Mir Hamza scored the winning runs off a toe edge on the final ball to hand Karachi a two-wicket win. This adds on to their troubles in their title defence. Lahore have lost their first four matches on the trot in the ongoing PSL. They are the only team without a win in the season and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Speaking on Rauf's injury, Lahore captain Shaheen Afridi said, "As a team, we are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf's injury. It was painful to see him missing out as he's been a pillar of strength for us, and his absence will be felt. In the face of adversity, we stand united, and I have full confidence that the team will rise to the occasion."

“It's indeed a setback for the franchise, but he is also Pakistan's main bowler, and with a lot of cricket coming up, a pragmatic approach was to give him maximum time to recover. Wishing him a speedy recovery, and we eagerly await his return to the field stronger than ever. Our thoughts and support are with him during this challenging time," he added.