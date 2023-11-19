Kya yaar phone band rakho yaar: Rohit gets irritated during press conference ahead of World Cup final - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma wasn't happy after being disrupted by a ringing phone during the press conference

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was all things honest and confident in the press conference ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad against Australia. From playing in the final after missing out on the World Cup 2011 squad to playing XI to his batting approach, coach Rahul Dravid, team atmosphere and a few bright stars, Rohit touched upon several subjects. However, his flow was disrupted due to a ringing phone during the conference and he was certainly put off.

As he was responding to a question, one of the mobile phones kept near him for recording, received a notification and went off. Rohit got irritated and said, "Kya yaar phone band rakho yaar (What is this man, keep your phone silent?)" The video has gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

Rohit has been instrumental in India reaching the World Cup final as he has not only led from the front as captain with the bat and in the field but in also walked the talk of playing aggressively. Rohit has amassed 550 runs at a strike rate of 124, which is the highest for any player with 400-plus runs.

Speaking about the same, Rohit said that he was ready for any situation and had plans for both - when it comes off and when it doesn't and how he was ready to change his approach when the situation demanded it, refering to the England game.

"I did want to play in a certain manner. I had no idea that it was going to come off or what if it doesn't come off. I had plans for both, if it comes off what I'm going to do in the next game, if it doesn't come off what I'm going to do in the next game.

"But like see for me what is important is because I start the innings, there is a bit of freedom there for me to go and express myself but you must have seen in that game against England where I had to change my game a little bit once we lost a few wickets and then I had to change my game a little bit. I'm prepared to do that as well. That is what the experienced player needs to do," he added.

