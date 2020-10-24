Live Cricket Score Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020: Sandeep breaks KXIP's opening stand

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Warner opts to bowl against KXIP

Live Cricket Score Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: KXIP 37/1 in 5 overs vs SRH in Dubai

Hello and welcome to the live updates of IPL 2020 match Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on indiatvnews.com. Both, KXIP and SRH are eyeing a place in the top-4 and they face a do-or-die match tonight, with the winners continuing to put pressure on the Kolkata Knight Riders who are currently fourth in the table. The KXIP have won their last three matches, defeating the top-3 and justifiably run high on confidence. SRH, meanwhile, won a key match against another top-4 contender Rajasthan Royals. Here, you can find live ball-by-ball updates from Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on indiatvnews.com.

19.59 IST: Holder to Gayle, FOUR! The Universe Boss gets his first boundary as he drives it through extra covers for a lovely boundary.

19.55 IST: Sandeep to Mandeep, OUT! The batsman tries the aerial route this time as Rashid Khan takes a good catch.

19.54 IST: Sandeep to Mandeep, FOUR! This time Mandeep charges it over deep mid-wicket and poor fielding by Samad gets the batsman a boundary.

19.51 IST: Sandeep to Rahul, SIX! Length ball and Rahul picks it early to dispatch for a maximum over mid-wicket.

19.49 IST: Khaleel to Rahul, FOUR! Back of a length delivery and Rahul slams it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

19.39 IST: Khaleel to Rahul, FOUR! The skipper gets a thick edge and the ball flies for a boundary at third man region.

19.34 IST: Sandeep to Rahul, SINGLE! Good first over from Sandeep only five runs from it.

* Sandeep Sharma to start the proceedings with the new ball in the search of his 100th IPL wicket.

* NO UNIVERSE BOSS at the top as KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh to open the innings for KXIP

19:20 IST: Watch the toss as David Warner opted to bowl:

News from Dubai - #SRH have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 43 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/NQLmQWVhRY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

19:10 IST: Playing XIs:

SRH: D Warner, J Bairstow, M Pandey, V Shankar, P Garg, A Samad, J Holder, R Khan, K Ahmed, S Sharma, T Natarajan

KXIP: KL Rahul, M Singh, C Gayle, N Pooran, G Maxwell, D Hooda, C Jordan, M Ashwin, R Bishnoi, M Shami, A Singh

19:04 IST: Mayank Agarwal 'misses out', says KL Rahul.

19:01 IST: TOSS UPDATE! SRH have won the toss and opted to bowl in Dubai

18:45 IST: KKR look set for a big win against Delhi Capitals, which means whatever the result, the winning team between SRH and KXIP will be unable to displace the Knight Riders at fourth for now.

Two in Two for Chakravarthy. Iyer departs in a similar fashion. #DelhiCapitals in all sorts of trouble here.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/GKmzgY1PyA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

18:35 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 match Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on indiatvnews.com.

Brief Preview: It has been a late revival for Kings XI Punjab who have won their last three matches in a row and would aim to continue on their winning run when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 on Saturday. Both the sides are back in contention for a top-4 spot after KKR dropped points against Mumbai Indians earlier this week. The KXIP batting order, which was overtly reliant on their opening order of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, is now stepping up collectively with the arrival of Chris Gayle, as well as Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell slowly getting back to run-scoring form. [FULL PREVIEW]

