Image Source : INDIA TV Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

The 15th match of the IPL 2021, second of Sunday's doubleheader, will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Encouraged by two consecutive victories, the Chennai Super Kings team will descend on the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders with the intention of continuing their winning campaign.

CSK did not have a good start to this year after a poor performance in the UAE last year and suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in the first match itself, but were led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni). The team returned in their familiar style.

CSK opened their account in the current season by winning against Punjab Kings due to the spectacular performance of Deepak Chahar. Apart from this, two England players Moeen Ali and Sam Karen also played an important role in both of their previous victories.

At the same time, this will be the first match of this season of KKR's team in Wankhede. They have reached here after suffering two consecutive defeats and in such a situation, the Dhoni-led CSK have an upper hand. KKR, captained by Eoin Morgan, can make some changes in the team to bring its campaign back on track.

Given how successful Moeen has been with the bat and ball for the CSK at Wankhede, the English all-rounder for the game. At the same time, in-form KKR batsman Nitish Rana is picked as the vice-captain of the side as the onus of scoring early with the new ball falls on him.

Batsman: Nitish Rana, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Suresh Raina

Apart from Rana, Shubman Gill, who has often provided good start to KKR with quick scoring, has also find a spot in the team. From CSK, we have picked in-form Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina given their recent run of form. It is important to mention, that none of the CSK batsman have played big innings yet.

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Karthik

MS Dhoni's poor outing so far meant he has failed to find a spot in our fantasy XI again; leaving us with KKR wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. Batting down the order, Karthik has already played the role of finisher once but consistency is still an issue with the veteran keeper.

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Except for Moeen, Andre Russell and Sam Curran have found space in the team as all-rounders; given the impact they are capable of making at any given situation in the match. In the 25 balls Curran faced so far, the English young man is enjoying a strong strike rate of 208 while has picked three wickets in three games at an economy of 6.66. Russell, on the other hand, is yet to go gungho with the bat but has already six wickets to his name in three games.

Bowler: Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar

Among bowlers, we have kept the combination to two pacers and one spinner. KKR youngster Prasidh Krishna has been largely expensive and has four wickets over three games but is expected to make the most out of the Wankhede surface, which often has something for the pacers. Deepak Chahar surely has made the most of it so far with four wickets to his name so far. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy has taken over the mantle from Sunil Narine as the team's leading tweaker and has been effective too with three wickets to his name.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11: Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Suresh Raina, Nitish Rana (Vice Captain), Andre Russell, Moin Ali (Captain), Sam Curran, Praisidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar.