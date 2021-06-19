IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli pips MS Dhoni to become most capped Test skipper from Asia; scripts two more records

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli achieved yet another feat in world cricket on Friday when he took the field at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

He surpassed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to become the most capped Test skipper from Asia, as he makes his 61st appearance in the format as the captain of India. Behind them are Sri Lanka's Arjuna Ranatunga and Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq with 56 Tests each as captain. Clive Llyod has the most appearance in Tests as a captain with 109 games.

Kohli also became the first player in world cricket to feature in ICC tournament finals in all three formats. He appeared in the 2011 50-over World Cup final where India had defeated Sri Lanka in Mumbai to claim their second trophy. Three years later, Sri Lanka had avenged their defeat to India with a victory in the World T20 final which featured Kohli in the Indian side. He completes the record with his appearance in the WTC final.

Besides the three, he has also appeared in the ICC U-19 World Cup final in 2008 winning the trophy for India and the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy final, winning the first and losing the second to Pakistan. This also makes him the only player to appear in all ICC tournament finals.

Meanwhile, Kohli lost the toss and New Zealand have invited them to bat first in Southampton. India have kept their playing XI intact despite the conditions in Southampton, while New Zealand have picked an all-seam attack.