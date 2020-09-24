IPL 2020: Two precious gifts from Virat Kohli allows KXIP skipper KL Rahul to slam century against RCB

Image Source : IPLT20 Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul hits a six off RCB's Dale Steyn in Dubai on Thursday.

Virat Kohli takes a lot of pride in his fielding and is correctly among the best fielders in the world. However, when his side Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, the skipper wasn’t in his element.

Kohli dropped two of the easiest catches of his life and that too of KL Rahul, who was not out on 83 and 90 when both the catches were dropped on deep cover and mid-off respectively. This allowed KL Rahul magnificent century as he went after RCB bowlers in the death overs to take RCB to 206/3 at the end of 20th over.

The dropped catches, however, took nothing away from the KXIP captain-cum opener who took 62 balls to struck his second IPL century. He ended the ininngs scoring 132 in just 69 balls while slamming seven sixes and seven boundaries. The 132 also made him the highest-scoring captain knocks in the history of IPL.

Earlier KL Rahul has announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League 2020 season with his 17th career half-century as his side Kings XI Punjab took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday.

Rahul took 36 balls to reach the mark and slammed seven boundaries and a huge six over the cover before reaching the milestone.

It has also been a day of double delight for the KXIP skipper as he also becomes the fastest Indian to reach 2000 mark in IPL, surpassing none other than the great Sachin Tendulkar. Rahul took just 59 innings to reach the feat.

He provided a positive start to the side by stitching 57-run stand with Mayank Agarwal, who fell to Yuzvendra Chahal for 26 runs of 20.

