IPL 2020: KXIP skipper KL Rahul finds form with 17th IPL 50 vs RCB

The KXIP skipper takes 36 balls to reach the mark and slams 7 boundaries and a huge six over the cover as Kings XI look set for a huge total.

New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2020 21:01 IST
KL Rahul in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday.

KL Rahul has announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League 2020 season with his 17th career half-century as his side Kings XI Punjab took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday.

Rahul took 36 balls to reach the mark and slammed seven boundaries and a huge six over the cover before reaching the milestone.

It has also been a day of double delight for the KXIP skipper as he also becomes the fastest Indian to reach 2000 mark in IPL, surpassing none other than the great Sachin Tendulkar. Rahul took just 59 innings to reach the feat.

He provided a positive start to the side by stitching 57-run stand with Mayank Agarwal, who fell to Yuzvendra Chahal for 26 runs of 20.

By the time KL Rahul reached his 50, KXIP were 95/1 in 11.2 overs.

