KL Rahul clears fitness test; will take captaincy duties from Shikhar Dhawan vs Zimbabwe

KL Rahul passed his fitness test and will take over the captaincy duties from Shikhar Dhawan for the Zimbabwe ODIs. KL was named in India's squad for three ODIs vs Zimbabwe. Rahul was out of action for the past few months owing to a sports hernia injury followed by COVID-19.

"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," said BCCI in a statement.

IND vs ZIM - Schedule

Thursday August 18th 1st ODI Harare Sports Club Saturday August 20th 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club Monday August 22th 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club

Earlier, Rahul clarified his absence from India's squad vs Zimbabwe.

"I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful and I had begun my training with hope of returning to national duty for the tour of West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was returning to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid 19," he tweeted.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

