KL Rahul achieves what MS Dhoni could not, breaks Dravid's longstanding wicketkeeping World Cup record

After top-scoring with 66 runs while batting first, KL Rahul also made an impact with wicketkeeping gloves in a high-voltage World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday. KL Rahul's impressive all-round performance played a crucial role in India's sensational comeback in the thriller at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia put India under pressure by smashing 15 runs off Jasprit Bumrah's opening over while chasing a 241-run target. But Bumrah and in-form Mohammed Shami combined together to quickly put India in the driving seat. Shami gave the breakthrough with David Warner's huge wicket in the second over and then Bumrah stunned Australia twice.

Rahul contributed with his wicketkeeping role by taking Marsh's catch and some excellent DRS calls. With Marsh's catch, KL Rahul created history by recording the most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in the ODI World Cup edition.

The former captain and the current head coach Rahul Dravid previously held the above record when he registered 16 dismissals during the 2003 edition. KL Rahul didn't get a chance to don the gloves in the 2019 edition with MS Dhoni keeping the wickets. But Rahul has been sensational with both bat and his wicketkeeping skills in the ongoing tournament with 17* dismissals in just 11 innings.

Most dismissals by wicketkeepers in the ODI World Cup edition:

Adam Gilchrist - 21 dismissals in 2003 Tom Latham - 21 dismissals in 2019 Alex Carey - 20 dismissals in 2019 Quinton de Kock - 20 dismissals in 2023 KL Rahul - 17* dismissals in 2023

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

