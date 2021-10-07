Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR vs RR Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads, injury updates, player replacement, stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win encounter in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Thursday. KKR, currently fourth in the IPL table, have 12 points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.294. They're tied on points with Mumbai Indians but boast a superior NRR to Rohit Sharma's side.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have the worst NRR of the four teams competing for the final spot in the playoff qualification (-0.737). If they register a big win over KKR in their final game, RR will require multiple results to go in their favor.

As the two sides meet in Sharjah, let's take a look at their squads and head-to-head records.

Squads

The Knight Riders welcomed Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson back to training ahead of their all-important clash against RR. The side would be hoping for both the players to fully recover, as Russell forms an important part of the Knight Riders' lower-middle order while Ferguson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for the side this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have no major first-team injuries and are expected to play a full-strength side for their final game of the league stage against KKR.

Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 23

KKR Won: 12

RR Won: 9