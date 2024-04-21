Virat Kohli creates history, achieves world record in T20 history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli achieved a world record in T20 cricket during his 18-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders

Virat Kohli's short but aggressive knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No 36 of the 2024 edition of the IPL might have made headlines for different reasons, however, a couple of sixes during the knock have helped him achieve massive feats in IPL and T20 cricket. Kohli, who had 248 sixes in the IPL prior to the match reached the 250 mark and became only the fourth batter to achieve the milestone.

Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (275) and AB de Villiers (251) occupy the top three spots currently. In T20 cricket, Kohli became the leading six-hitter for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) across IPL and the Champions League T20 as he surpassed the Universe Boss Chris Gayle to create history. Kohli's 264 sixes for RCB is the highest by any player for one team in T20 cricket, which is now a world record. MS Dhoni is the only other active IPL player close to him, who has 243 sixes for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Most sixes for a team in T20 cricket

264 - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 260 matches

263 - Chris Gayle (RCB) in 91 matches

258 - Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) in 211 matches

243 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) in 251 matches

240 - Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) in 214 matches

240 - AB de Villers (RCB) in 157 matches

Most sixes in IPL

357 - Chris Gayle (KKR/RCB), PBKS) in 142 matches

275 - Rohit Sharma (MI/Deccan) in 250 matches

251 - AB de Villiers (RCB/Delhi) in 184 matches

250 - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 245 matches

Kohli got out early as his dismissal off a high full toss. Kohli fumed at the umpires and lost his cool, being in their face, smashing the dustbin and being absolutely unhappy with the call. However, as per the technology and the rule, he was indeed out. RCB gave a tough fight to KKR as they suffered a close loss by just one run on the final ball of the match.