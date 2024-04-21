Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Virat Kohli creates history, achieves world record in T20 history

Virat Kohli scripted history as he became the highest six-hitter for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in T20 cricket. Kohli got out for just 18 against the Kolkata Knight Riders after hitting a couple of sixes. KKR prevailed in a thriller by just one run against RCB.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2024 21:12 IST
Virat Kohli achieved a world record in T20 cricket during
Virat Kohli achieved a world record in T20 cricket during his 18-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders

Virat Kohli's short but aggressive knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No 36 of the 2024 edition of the IPL might have made headlines for different reasons, however, a couple of sixes during the knock have helped him achieve massive feats in IPL and T20 cricket. Kohli, who had 248 sixes in the IPL prior to the match reached the 250 mark and became only the fourth batter to achieve the milestone.

Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (275) and AB de Villiers (251) occupy the top three spots currently. In T20 cricket, Kohli became the leading six-hitter for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) across IPL and the Champions League T20 as he surpassed the Universe Boss Chris Gayle to create history. Kohli's 264 sixes for RCB is the highest by any player for one team in T20 cricket, which is now a world record. MS Dhoni is the only other active IPL player close to him, who has 243 sixes for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Most sixes for a team in T20 cricket 

264 - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 260 matches

263 - Chris Gayle (RCB) in 91 matches
258 - Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) in 211 matches
243 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) in 251 matches
240 - Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) in 214 matches
240 - AB de Villers (RCB) in 157 matches 

Most sixes in IPL

357 - Chris Gayle (KKR/RCB), PBKS) in 142 matches
275 - Rohit Sharma (MI/Deccan) in 250 matches
251 - AB de Villiers (RCB/Delhi) in 184 matches
250 - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 245 matches

Kohli got out early as his dismissal off a high full toss. Kohli fumed at the umpires and lost his cool, being in their face, smashing the dustbin and being absolutely unhappy with the call. However, as per the technology and the rule, he was indeed out. RCB gave a tough fight to KKR as they suffered a close loss by just one run on the final ball of the match.

