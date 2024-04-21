Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
  5. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers opt to field after winning toss, Green and Siraj return
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers opt to field after winning toss, Green and Siraj return

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024 Live: The desperation has kicked in for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with six losses already at the mid-tournament mark and one more loss could effectively end their campaign prematurely. RCB take on KKR at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024 15:11 IST
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score Kolkata, Sunday, April 21
Image Source : INDIA TV KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score Kolkata, Sunday, April 21

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers opt to field after winning toss, Green and Siraj return

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on an underconfident Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side in the first game of the second half of the 2024 edition of the IPL. While KKR are still better placed despite the loss in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals, RCB can't afford a single slip-up in the rest of their seven games. RCB are in a must-win situation halfway into the tournament having lost six encounters already and need inspiration to put together a complete performance to get a favourable result. KKR dropped a game against the Rajasthan Royals a few days ago but having beaten the Bengaluru side already once in the tournament, the home team will be confident to get their campaign back on the winning ways. Follow live updates of KKR vs RCB game-

Live updates :KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

  • Apr 21, 2024 3:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    KKR go unchanged

    Phil Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

  • Apr 21, 2024 3:10 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB make three changes; Vyshak, Saurav and Topley left out

    Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

  • Apr 21, 2024 3:08 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB win toss and opt to field

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis called it right at the toss and decided to field despite the overhead conditions in Kolkata. Du Plessis said that the heat factor was taken into consideration but given that Eden Gardens is a chasing ground, he mentioned that conserving energy will be key before coming in to bat later on.

  • Apr 21, 2024 3:02 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Where is this game going?

  • Apr 21, 2024 3:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    KKR vs RCB pitch report - Dry, but heat could be a big factor

    61m on one side and 66m on the other side with the straight boundaries being 73m, Eden Gardens does have one short side for the KKR vs RCB. Most of the pitch looked even and flat apart from one patch where the spinners generally get their balls to land as the grass has been shaved off completely. The pitch will be dry but the heat could have a say in what the captain winning the toss would want to do.

  • Apr 21, 2024 2:55 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB to play in green kit

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru will sport the green kit as part of the 'Go Green' initiative where they play one match wearing green instead of their traditional red jersey. This is the first time in 11 instances that the green game will take place outside Bengaluru (when the tournament has taken place in India).

  • Apr 21, 2024 2:53 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB take on KKR as they begin their 7-game do-or-die stretch

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have landed themselves in a rather unwanted yet familiar position of wanting to win every game in the 2024 edition of the IPL. This time, the run has started at the halfway mark with the side losing six of the seven matches already and would want to turn a corner on Sunday, April 21 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Welcome to our live coverage of Match No.36 between KKR and RCB from Eden Gardens.

