KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers opt to field after winning toss, Green and Siraj return

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers opt to field after winning toss, Green and Siraj returnKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on an underconfident Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side in the first game of the second half of the 2024 edition of the IPL. While KKR are still better placed despite the loss in their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals, RCB can't afford a single slip-up in the rest of their seven games. RCB are in a must-win situation halfway into the tournament having lost six encounters already and need inspiration to put together a complete performance to get a favourable result. KKR dropped a game against the Rajasthan Royals a few days ago but having beaten the Bengaluru side already once in the tournament, the home team will be confident to get their campaign back on the winning ways. Follow live updates of KKR vs RCB game-
