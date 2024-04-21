KKR vs RCB IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders crush Royal Challengers Bengaluru in thrilling run fest

Follow us on Image Source : AP KKR players celebrating against RCB at Eden Gardens in the IPL 2024 game on April 21, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a thrilling 1-run win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 36th match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Bottom-placed RCB suffered their seventh defeat of the season while Kolkata jumped to second place in the points table with their fifth win.

Captain Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden fifty of the season and opener Phil Salt smashed 48 runs off 14 balls to help Kolkata post a 222 total while batting first. Bengaluru kept the game balanced with Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar scoring quick fifties but the hosts pulled off a thrilling one-run win on the last ball of the game.

With seven losses in eight opening matches, Faf du Plessis-led RCB remain in contention for the playoff qualification but face an against-the-odd job to achieve it. They need to win all of their remaining six games and also need to depend on other teams' results to make the top four this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.

More to follow...