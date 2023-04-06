KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips for Match 9 of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 9th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR also return to their home ground, Eden Gardens, after a long time and will be gunning to start off with a win. The team has suffered a spate of injuries with their regular captain Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the entire season. They lost their opening game against Punjab Kings as well and one more loss will put a lot of pressure on the team.

On the other hand, RCB came up with a near perfect display against Mumbai Indians in front of their home crowd. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis starred with the bat smashing fifties after the bowlers did a good job to restrict the opposition. But even they have an injury concern in their camp with Reece Topley dislocating his shoulder. Though the injury doesn't seem to be serious, the left-arm pacer is unlikely to play this game and David Willey might replace him in the playing XI.

Match Details

KKR vs RCB

Match No. 9 of IPL 2023

Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Probable Playing XIs (KKR vs RCB)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee/Lockoie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Team News

KKR- Lockie Ferguson was not 100% fit in the last game but is expected to be available for this encounter.

RCB - Wanindu Hasaranga is still not available. Reece Topley is unlikely to play after dislocating his shoulder in the last game.

Dream11 Team Prediction for KKR vs RCB

Wicketkeeper - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana

All-Rounders - Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers - Tim Southee, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Captaincy Options

Captain: Andre Russell, Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell

Full Squads

KKR: Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

