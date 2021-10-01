KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today - Morgan or Rahul?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Eoin Morgan and KL Rahul

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to strengthen their hopes of reaching the playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday when they take on an inconsistent Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Stadium. KKR stand fourth in the points table with five wins from 11 games while Punjab stand sixth with four wins from as many matches.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 11

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MATCH RESULT:

SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs

KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs

RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 2 wickets

KKR vs DC - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets

PUNJAB KINGS: Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 11

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 7

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/7 wins

MATCH RESULT:

RR vs PBKS - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 4 runs

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

DC vs PBKS - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs MI - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 9 wickets

PBKS vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 5 wickets

PBKS vs RCB - RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 34 runs

PBKS vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs RR - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 2 runs

SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs

MI vs PBKS - MI won the toss and opted to bowl - MI won by 6 wickets