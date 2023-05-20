KKR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants qualify for Playoffs as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team LSG

Lucknow Super Giants registered a win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 68th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday. In the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, LSG scored 176/8 (20 overs). In response, Kolkata failed to chase the target and finished with the score of 175/7 (20 overs). In the game played at Kolkata's home ground, the Krunal Pandya-led team won by one run. With the win, Lucknow became the third team to qualify for the Playoffs.

After Gujarat Giants, Chennai Super Kings won the game and quaified for the Playoffs. Moreover, they finished the league stage to land at the second position in the points table and will now play the qualifier 1 on May 23, Tuesday. On the other hand, LSG will now face the fourth team which qualifies for the eliminator on May 24, Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

