KKR Schedule for IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, timings, venues and dates

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2023 Campaign against Punjab Kings on April 2. Led by Shreyas Iyer, KRR, once again, would start with the hopes and dream of winning their third title in the 16th edition of the tournament.

In the previous edition of the league, the team finished at the 7th position in the standings. Before the action begins this season, here is KKR's complete schedule.

IPL 2023: KKR's Schedule

April 1, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30 PM IST)

April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 9, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

April 14, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

April 20, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 23, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

April 29, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

May 4, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 8, 2023 - Kolkata Knight RIders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

May 11, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

May 14, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

May 20, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will by played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

Latest Cricket News