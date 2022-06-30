Keep bowling fast, you'll play for India: Shivam Mavi opens up about his meeting with Dale Steyn

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Shivam Mavi | File Photo

Shivam Mavi is one of the most exciting fast bowlers in India right now. He bowls fast and can surprise the batsman with the bounce he can extract from the pitch.

Mavi, in conversation with SportsKeeda, mentioned how Dale Steyn talked to him about the mental side of the game when they met during the 2022 edition of the IPL. Mavi started by saying that it was his dream to meet the veteran pacer.

“It was my dream to meet Dale Steyn because I've been following him since I was a kid. It felt really, really good to meet him."

The KKR pacer further added that he talked to Steyn about his injury issues and what he told him regarding that.

"I shared things with him, and talked about the injury issues, he said - It's OK, these things happen. You just need to focus on the things that'll help you move forward."

Steyn was one of the most accurate pacers for South Africa, but what made him extremely dangerous was the fact that he could bowl fast. Real fast. So, it isn't surprising to see Steyn give the same kind of advice to the young Shivam Mavi.

"He also said, "Just keep bowling fast, you'll 100 per cent play for India". He told a lot of things on the mental aspect as well so it was a really good learning experience"

As far as Mavi's IPL season is concerned, the fast bowler played six matches for KKR, took five wickets and bowled at an economy of 10.32. The team, on the other hand, had a poor outing this season, as they finished on the seventh spot, with six wins in 14 matches.