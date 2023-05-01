IPL 2023: Kedar Jadhav joins RCB squad, replaces David Willey; know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Willey with RCB squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in the 43rd match of IPL 2023 on Monday. Ahead of the game, a big update about the RCB squad has come. England star all-rounder David Willey has been replaced by Kedar Jadhav for the remainder of the season.

Jadhav has been bagged by RCB for Rs 1 crore. He made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2010, he has so far played 93 IPL games and scored 1196 runs. Jadhav played for RCB in 17 matches during the 2016-17 season and was later bought by Chennai Super Kings. Jadhav represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 edition of the tournament. He remained unsold in the auctions for next two seasons.

On the other hand, Willey played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. The reason for Willey missing the remaining matches has not been specified. Willey was picked by RCB in the 2022 mega auction for Rs 2 crore.

In the 3 IPL matches player between both teams so far, RCB have won 2 matches against LSG who have won 1 match. In the previous game, LSG snatche win from RCB's jaw. RCB will want to bounce back and win the next game.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kedhar Jadhav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

